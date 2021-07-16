Entertainment News Roundup: 'Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy,' tearful Britney Spears tells court; Shakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy,' tearful Britney Spears tells court

Singer Britney Spears on Wednesday won the right to choose her own lawyer to help her end a 13-year-long conservatorship and tearfully pleaded for the court to oust her father immediately from the role of controlling her business affairs. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been a major figure in the conservatorship since he set it up in 2008 when his daughter had a mental health breakdown. He is currently the sole person in charge of her $60 million estate.

Shakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon

Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company opened an outdoor theatre with a new version of "The Comedy of Errors" on Tuesday, its first such full scale production in front of a live audience in over a year. Based in playwright William Shakespeare's birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon, the company, known as the RSC, built the Lydia & Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre outside its Swan Theatre by the River Avon.

Cannes film 'Paris 13th district' shows another side of the French capital

French director Jacques Audiard's new film "Paris 13th district" ("Les Olympiades") does not show the Eiffel Tower, Haussmann buildings or the River Seine. He trains his lens instead on the brutalist apartment towers of the 13th arrondissement, known as the Chinatown of Paris, where he once lived.

Cannes to screen Hong Kong protest documentary, risking controversy

The Cannes Film Festival will show a new documentary on Friday chronicling the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and shining a light on protesters' stories, in a surprise addition to the line-up for the cinema showcase. "Revolution of Our Times," by native Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow, follows several protesters and documents clashes with police, in what the director previously described to Reuters as his attempt to help the movement live on.

Duchess Meghan creates TV project aimed at girls for Netflix

Britain's Duchess Meghan has created an animated family series for streaming platform Netflix Inc that she will also executive produce, her production company said on Wednesday. Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said in a statement the series would be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

Ex-porn star brings trouble to Texas town in Cannes film 'Red Rocket'

A former porn star returns to his Texas home town in American director Sean Baker's "Red Rocket", a raw character study, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Set in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. election, the comedy drama follows award-winning adult film actor Mickey Saber, played by Simon Rex, who flees Los Angeles for Texas City, hoping to stay with his estranged wife Lexi.

Wes Anderson brings stars together at Cannes for 'The French Dispatch'

Wes Anderson brings together a star-studded cast for his love letter to journalism "The French Dispatch", a series of vignettes set in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé - where life is anything but boring. Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet are some of the big names in the movie that premiered and received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

In White House visit, singer Olivia Rodrigo urges youth get vaccinated

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose album "Sour" is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 18-year-old singer and actress, wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and towering white platform shoes with black ankle socks, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room.

