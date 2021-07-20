Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career; Sugary treats in hand, TV's 'Ted Lasso' takes the field again and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Beats 'Black Widow' in Surprise Victory

The Tune Squad ruled over the court and box office charts this weekend. In an unexpected win, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which sees LeBron James team up with the animated Looney Tunes crew, dunked on the competition with $31.6 million in ticket sales. The Warner Bros. sequel to 1996's "Space Jam" surpassed forecasts, which projected the film would bring in $20 million in its first three days of release. Critics rebuffed "Space Jam: A New Legacy" (it holds a bleak 31% average on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences appeared to embrace the movie, awarding it an "A-" CinemaScore. "Space Jam 2" played in 3,965 cinemas in North America, while being available on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers.

Sugary treats in hand, TV's 'Ted Lasso' takes the field again

"Ted Lasso," a heartwarming TV series about an American football coach trying to rally a struggling British soccer team, returns Friday with players and staff searching for a winning formula on the field and navigating personal challenges off of it. Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis said the second season on Apple Inc's Apple TV+ delves deep into the "heads, hearts and souls" of the AFC Richmond crew around a theme of "sometimes the best way to help others is to help yourself."

Spike Lee jumps gun at Cannes with 'Titane' Palme d'Or reveal

"Titane", a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer by French director Julia Ducournau, won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday - as revealed by jury head ahead of time Spike Lee in a gaffe at the ceremony.

Ducournau, 37, became only the second woman to win the top award at Cannes.

Andrew Lloyd Webber closes new 'Cinderella' musical, blaming UK government

Musical theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber on Monday closed his new London production of "Cinderella" the day before it was due to open after a cast member tested positive for the coronavirus. Lloyd Webber did not announce a new opening date, blaming "impossible conditions" imposed by the British government.

Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career

Britney Spears on Saturday said she would not perform again while her father retains control over her career, and said the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years had "killed my dreams." Her remarks, in a lengthy Instagram post, were the latest in a series of emotional public comments about the conservatorship that controls her personal and financial affairs and which she has begged to be brought to an end.

