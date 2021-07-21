Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face second rape trial; 'Cinderella' musical in London won't open due to COVID rules and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face second rape trial

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to California on Tuesday to face trial on rape and assault charges, his spokesman and the New York Department of Corrections said. Weinstein was convicted in New York in February 2020 for sexual assault and rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star after rape accusation

At least 12 brands including international names Bvlgari and Porsche said they had cut ties with Kris Wu after a 19-year-old Chinese student publicly accused the Chinese-Canadian singer-actor of date rape. The student, Du Meizhu, told Chinese media on Sunday that the 30-year-old star had raped her when she was 17 after plying her with drinks.

Sugary treats in hand, TV's 'Ted Lasso' takes the field again

"Ted Lasso," a heartwarming TV series about an American football coach trying to rally a struggling British soccer team, returns Friday with players and staff searching for a winning formula on the field and navigating personal challenges off of it. Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis said the second season on Apple Inc's Apple TV+ delves deep into the "heads, hearts and souls" of the AFC Richmond crew around a theme of "sometimes the best way to help others is to help yourself."

'Cinderella' musical in London won't open due to COVID rules

Musical theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber on Monday cancelled the opening of his new London production of "Cinderella" and said he had no idea when it would go ahead, blaming "impossible conditions" imposed by the British government. Lloyd Webber said one person in the cast had tested positive for coronavirus, but the rules around quarantine and isolation for the remainder of the actors - all testing negative - meant the show could not open as planned on Tuesday.

Royal Albert Hall back at capacity, but London landmark left in debt

Prestigious London performance and events venue the Royal Albert Hall opened at full capacity on Monday for the first time since March 2020, but the concert hall says the pandemic has been financially devastating. From Monday, the British government's main COVID-19 restrictions in England ended, meaning concert venues and theatres can sell all available seats.

