Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty ahead of rape trial in Los Angeles; Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dog days: Czech canine film stars hit red carpet - and new shelter

Advertisement

Four-legged stars ruled the red carpet at a Czech film premiere of a movie on rescued dogs first portrayed in a surprise hit book and whose stories have helped finance a new shelter for fellow canines. "Gump - the Dog that Taught People to Live" appeared as a book in 2019 and follows the journey of Gump and other mistreated dogs, told from their perspective.

Judge handling Jolie-Pitt divorce case told to step down

The judge handling the bitter divorce case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was ordered to step down on Friday after Jolie complained that he was not impartial. An appeals court ruling in California said Judge John Ouderkirk should have disclosed his previous professional relationships with attorneys representing Pitt in the couple's protracted dispute over custody of their children.

Health workers and actors on the red carpet at London premiere

Actors, workers for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) and a flash mob all turned out for the premiere of comedy "Off the Rails" on Thursday, the first major red carpet event in London since most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in England. Despite a wave of new cases in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended most regulations in England on Monday, such as the need to socially distance.

A Minute With: singer Alessia Cara on being open about mental health

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara sings about mental health and her battle with insomnia in new single "Sweet Dreams" released earlier this month, from her upcoming third studio album. The "Scars to Your Beautiful" singer, who has previously addressed body positivity and self-esteem in her music, also puts out track "Shapeshifter" in the double single release.

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees

Singer-songwriters Arlo Parks and Celeste, rapper Ghetts and past winner Wolf Alice are among the 12 acts in the running for this year's Mercury Prize, organizers of the British music award said on Thursday. First handed out to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, the annual 25,000-pound ($34,385) prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.

Andrew Lloyd Webber opens Drury Lane theatre after $80-million revamp

British musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber re-opens his Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Friday after a two-year $80-million restoration, aiming to keep the historic cultural site open all day and not just for performances. The theatre, known as The Lane, boasts a revamped auditorium, swanky staircases, a champagne bar inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, an all-day dining area as well as a cocktail bar named after society photographer Cecil Beaton.

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty ahead of rape trial in Los Angeles

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of rape and sexual assault involving five women in Los Angeles ahead of a second trial. Weinstein, 69, arrived at Los Angeles Superior Court for his first appearance there in a wheelchair, wearing a brown jail uniform, after being extradited from New York on Tuesday where he was serving 23 years in prison for rape and other sexual offenses.

Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)