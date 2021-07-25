Entertainment News Roundup: Judge handling Jolie-Pitt divorce case told to step down; A Minute With: singer Alessia Cara on being open about mental health and more

Left Menu

An appeals court ruling in California said Judge John Ouderkirk should have disclosed his previous professional relationships with attorneys representing Pitt in the couple's protracted dispute over custody of their children. A Minute With: singer Alessia Cara on being open about mental health Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara sings about mental health and her battle with insomnia in new single "Sweet Dreams" released earlier this month, from her upcoming third studio album.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:29 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (angelinajolie_offiicial)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Judge handling Jolie-Pitt divorce case told to step down

The judge handling the bitter divorce case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was ordered to step down on Friday after Jolie complained that he was not impartial. An appeals court ruling in California said Judge John Ouderkirk should have disclosed his previous professional relationships with attorneys representing Pitt in the couple's protracted dispute over custody of their children.

A Minute With: singer Alessia Cara on being open about mental health

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara sings about mental health and her battle with insomnia in new single "Sweet Dreams" released earlier this month, from her upcoming third studio album. The "Scars to Your Beautiful" singer, who has previously addressed body positivity and self-esteem in her music, also puts out track "Shapeshifter" in the double single release.

Andrew Lloyd Webber opens Drury Lane theatre after $80-million revamp

British musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber re-opens his Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Friday after a two-year $80-million restoration, aiming to keep the historic cultural site open all day and not just for performances. The theatre, known as The Lane, boasts a revamped auditorium, swanky staircases, a champagne bar inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, an all-day dining area as well as a cocktail bar named after society photographer Cecil Beaton.

Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing.

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from "Donda," named after his mother who died in 2007.

