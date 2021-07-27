Entertainment News Roundup: Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'; Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog", Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers" and Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana in "Spencer" are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year's Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11. The world's oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition.

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from "Donda," named after his mother who died in 2007.

