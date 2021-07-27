Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears' lawyer seeks to oust singer's father from conservatorship

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday asked a Los Angeles court to remove her father as conservator of her roughly $60 million estate following the pop singer's allegations that he had used the arrangement to mistreat her. Mathew Rosengart, newly appointed as the performer's personal legal representative, requested in legal filings that the court replace Jamie Spears with certified public accountant Jason Rubin as the overseer of the singer's finances.

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog", Pedro Almodovar's "Parallel Mothers" and Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana in "Spencer" are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year's Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11. The world's oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition.

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from "Donda," named after his mother who died in 2007.

