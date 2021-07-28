Beyond Borders: The Fossilized Passions of Da Vinci - a Retrospective Art Exhibition in Tribute to Bharat Dalal will be organised in New York from 25th to 27th August

Bharat Dalal’s Beyond Borders: “The Fossilized Passions of Da Vinci” exhibition, a six-piece installation that brings an artist of Indian origin and his life’s work housed in the United States with the exploration of the resurrection of passion that mirrors one of Italy’s most-famed artists and inventors, Leonardo da Vinci New Delhi, July 28th, 2021: The retrospective art exhibit, “Beyond Borders: The Fossilized Passions of da Vinci”, is the life’s work of the late artist Bharat Dalal. This six-piece installation will be on display at the Consulate General of India in New York City starting on August 25 and ending on August 27. To honor and remember Bharat Dalal and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the Dalal Family, Consulate General of India, New York, and Arth Art International will organize the retrospective exhibit. “Perhaps the biggest surprise is that it is still possible to create works of art that conduct a profound dialogue with his [Leonardo da Vinci] visual and written legacy. This is what Bharat Dalal accomplished in 6 extremely large canvases over the course of 5 intense years from 1982 to 1987, while staying in Los Angeles. They remained virtually unknown before his death in 2018 when they emerged to stunning effect, with the artist’s written notes.” says Prof. Martin Kemp, University of Oxford, Art Historian & World-renowned Leonardo Da Vinci Scholar.

The exhibit, curated by Dr. Bernadette Escalona-Cooper & Co-curated by Mr. Vikash Nand Kumar, is named “Beyond Borders: The Fossilized Passions of da Vinci”.

Advertisement

Dr. Cooper says, “The work contains diplomatic importance, establishing international relations between India, the United States and Italy.” She goes on to describe Bharat Dalal as, “an artist who traversed beyond boundaries. He was an international artist of Indian origin, did his magnanimous paintings in the USA, and examined the works of the Italian great Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. He could have been a phenomenal or forgotten artist. But in retrospect, the geniuses behind this ambitious art exhibit project opted to call him phenomenal because of his ingenuity and introspective mind. “The exhibition of artist Bharat Dalal consisting of six large-sized exemplary works completed in five years of time during the 1980’s shall prove to be a visual delight for the spectators. We feel that these works are inspired by the famous renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci’s works, but they possess a unique non-replicable technique used by the artist and the philosophical quest for universal equivalence,” says Vikash Nand Kumar, Co-curator of the exhibit.

“Bharat Dalal brings you, the viewer, Leonardo da Vinci's polymath mind in today's context. We are glad to organize this retrospective art exhibit in the USA, where Bharat Dalal created them originally.” - Sushil Shirwastwa, CEO of Arth Art International Bharat Dalal was an exemplary painter of Indian origin who possessed a scientific bent of mind, coupled with a philosophical outlook. During his lifetime, he felt an unexplained, yet strong connection with the “universal genius” Leonardo da Vinci. At 27 years old and inspired by da Vinci, Dalal created a series of six massive artworks, ranging in size from 81x48 inches to 81x180 inches, called “The Fossilized Passions of da Vinci” which took him over five years to complete. One of the most intriguing features of his art was the technique in which they were created. He hung the humongous blank canvases horizontally from the ceiling with the help of pulleys, just like a swing. With sheer skill, he would cover the negative spaces with contact paper & left the area meant to receive the paint exposed. He would then pour paint around the required portion Unlike most artists, he would then tilt the massive canvas one way and the other which would let the force of gravity define the flow of the paint forming intriguing swirls, allowing the hues to naturally adopt the pattern.

Before his death in 2018, Dalal described “The Fossilized Passions of da Vinci” to be “about those emotions, expressions, and experiences of Leonardo that were trapped in transition, during his pursuit of solving the Universal Equation. The paintings are based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci, not as an homage, but due to visions so persistently haunting.” A Webinar titled ‘Fossilized Passions of Da Vinci: Exploring the creative journey of Bharat Dalal’ was held on 24th July to discuss the exemplary artworks of Bharat Dalal, techniques, and inspiration from the famous Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci. Prof. Martin Kemp, Art Historian; Emeritus Professor, Oxford University; Leonardo Da Vinci Scholar; Honorary Chair of the DaVinci Network, Dr. Bernadette Escalona Cooper, Researcher, Author, and University Professor; Project Director NYFA; Chairman & Founder Global Artists' Creative Collaboration for Empowerment and the Chief Curator the retrospective exhibit of Bharat Dalal, Ms. Suniti Joshi, Interior Designer; Design Faculty in Mumbai University; Bharat Dalal Apprentice took part in the discussion. The session was moderated by Mr. Vikash Nand Kumar, Curator & Art Consultant and the co-curator of the retrospective exhibit of Bharat Dalal. Beyond Borders: The Fossilized Passions of Da Vinci A Retrospective Art Exhibit of Bharat Dalal Opening Ceremony & Unveiling of the Collection By Invitation Only August 25, 2021 6:00 pm onwards Location: Consulate General of India, New York, 3 E. 64th Street, New York, New York 10065 Beyond Borders: The Fossilized Passions of Da Vinci A Retrospective Art Exhibit of Bharat Dalal August 26 & 27, 2021 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Location: Consulate General of India, New York, 3 E. 64th Street, New York, New York 10065 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)