Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears' lawyer seeks to oust singer's father from conservatorship; U.S. sells 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Wu-Tang Clan album and more

Britney Spears' lawyer seeks to oust singer's father from conservatorship

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday asked a Los Angeles court to remove her father as conservator of her roughly $60 million estate following the pop singer's allegations that he had used the arrangement to mistreat her. Mathew Rosengart, newly appointed as the performer's personal legal representative, requested in legal filings that the court replace Jamie Spears with certified public accountant Jason Rubin as the overseer of the singer's finances.

U.S. sells 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Wu-Tang Clan album

The U.S. government said it sold imprisoned drug company executive Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind album by Wu-Tang Clan to pay off the $7.36 million he was ordered to forfeit after being convicted of fraud. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, who oversaw Shkreli's 2017 trial in Brooklyn, prosecutors said the forfeiture amount has been fully satisfied following the sale of the album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," and other asset sales.

'Jungle Cruise' movie pairs spirited heroine with pun-slinging skipper

In Walt Disney Co's new "Jungle Cruise" movie, Emily Blunt plays a determined explorer on a mission to find an ancient tree that offers great potential to cure many of humanity's ills. Blunt co-stars with Dwayne Johnson in the big-screen adventure, which debuts on Friday and was based on a Disney theme park ride known for groan-inducing jokes.

Actor Bob Odenkirk collapses on set of 'Better Call Saul' - sources

Television and film actor Bob Odenkirk was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of his AMC cable network show "Better Call Saul," according to sources close to the performer. The incident was first reported by celebrity news website TMZ.com, which said Odenkirk was stricken as he and cast-mates were shooting a scene in New Mexico, where the series is set, and that he was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance.

Olympics-Basketball 3x3-At first medal matches, DJ Lass is there to pump up the volume

When a 3x3 basketball https://fiba3x3.com match goes into sudden death overtime, the haunting beat of Kanye West's "Power" is just the right track to heighten the intensity on the court. At other points in the game, it might be Fat Joe's urban anthem "Lean Back" that hits the right vibe, or a throwback guitar lick from surf rock. Because when 3x3 basketball made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, it came with a soundtrack. And the man behind the turntable is Frenchman Lassana Karamoko, AKA DJ Lass.

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from "Donda," named after his mother who died in 2007.

