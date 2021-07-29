Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. sells 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Wu-Tang Clan album; Musical 'Anything Goes' a tonic for London audiences after COVID, says cast and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The U.S. sells 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Wu-Tang Clan album

The U.S. government said it sold imprisoned drug company executive Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind album by Wu-Tang Clan to pay off the $7.36 million he was ordered to forfeit after being convicted of fraud. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, who oversaw Shkreli's 2017 trial in Brooklyn, prosecutors said the forfeiture amount has been fully satisfied following the sale of the album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," and other asset sales.

Musical 'Anything Goes' a tonic for London audiences after COVID, says cast

Cast members from the revived musical comedy "Anything Goes" hope to bring some relief to audiences from the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the first major shows to open in London since the easing of restrictions in England last week. Set on a cruise ship traveling from New York to London, the musical, which debuted in 1934, began a 12-week run at the Barbican Theatre on Friday, starring Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay.

Dominican merengue singing star Johnny Ventura dead at 81

Legendary Dominican merengue singer Juan de Dios "Johnny" Ventura died on Wednesday, according to his family and officials in the Dominican Republic. He was 81. Ventura died after suffering a heart attack in the city of Santiago, his son Jandy said.

'Jungle Cruise' movie pairs spirited heroine with pun-slinging skipper

In Walt Disney Co's new "Jungle Cruise" movie, Emily Blunt plays a determined explorer on a mission to find an ancient tree that offers great potential to cure many of humanity's ills. Blunt co-stars with Dwayne Johnson in the big-screen adventure, which debuts on Friday and was based on a Disney theme park ride known for groan-inducing jokes.

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after 'heart-related incident'

U.S. screen actor Bob Odenkirk remained hospitalized in New Mexico on Wednesday with an unspecified heart ailment after falling ill on the set of his television show "Better Call Saul," according to publicists and his former "Breaking Bad" co-star, Bryan Cranston. Odenkirk, 58, collapsed during the production of his darkly humorous AMC crime drama, which was shooting its sixth and final 13-episode season, and was taken to a nearby hospital, two sources close to the actor confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday night, on condition of anonymity.

British girl band Little Mix gets wax figures at London's Madame Tussauds

British girl band Little Mix joined the starry line-up at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday, with the wax museum unveiling the chart-topping group's replicas to mark their 10-year anniversary. Ex-member Jesy Nelson, who quit the band in December, joins singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall in having their wax likenesses created based on the band's 2019 "Bounce Back" music video.

Olympics-Basketball 3x3-At first medal matches, DJ Lass is there to pump up the volume

When a 3x3 basketball https://fiba3x3.com match goes into sudden-death overtime, the haunting beat of Kanye West's "Power" is just the right track to heighten the intensity on the court. At other points in the game, it might be Fat Joe's urban anthem "Lean Back" that hits the right vibe, or a throwback guitar lick from surf rock. Because when 3x3 basketball made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, it came with a soundtrack. And the man behind the turntable is Frenchman Lassana Karamoko, AKA DJ Lass.

Britain's ITV says 'no current plans' for another 'X Factor' series

British broadcaster ITV said it has "no current plans" for another series of a music talent shows "The X Factor" . The singing competition, created by British music mogul and television personality Simon Cowell, debuted on UK screens in 2004 and kick-started the careers of chart-toppers such as Leona Lewis, One Direction, and Little Mix.

