Entertainment News Roundup: Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release; Harvey Weinstein loses bid to dismiss three LA sex crime charges and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy reduced Johansson's compensation, which was based partly on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Harvey Weinstein loses bid to dismiss three LA sex crime charges

A Los Angeles judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to throw out three sexual assault charges against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein ahead of his second trial later this year, the City News Service reported. Weinstein, 69, who was convicted of rape at a trial last year in New York, is facing a total of 11 new charges involving five women in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles area between 2004-2013.

Musical 'Anything Goes' a tonic for London audiences after COVID, says cast

Cast members from revived musical comedy "Anything Goes" hope to bring some relief to audiences from the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the first major shows to open in London since the easing of restrictions in England last week. Set on a cruise ship travelling from New York to London, the musical, which debuted in 1934, began a 12-week run at the Barbican Theatre on Friday, starring Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay.

Elton John condemns rapper DaBaby for comments 'fuelling' HIV stigma

Singer Elton John has condemned American rapper DaBaby for comments he made at a concert about people living with HIV, saying such statements fuel "stigma and discrimination". DaBaby has drawn widespread criticism for telling the audience at a weekend gig in Miami to "put your cell phone light up" except for those who were HIV-positive, "(had) any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks," or gay men who performed sex acts in car parks.

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the lead role in sci-fi series "Doctor Who", will be leaving the television show next year, Britain's BBC said on Thursday. The British actress has portrayed The Doctor - a shape-shifting alien Time Lord played by men since the show first appeared on British television screens in 1963 - since 2017.

Dominican merengue singing star Johnny Ventura dead at 81

Legendary Dominican merengue singer Juan de Dios "Johnny" Ventura died on Wednesday, according to his family and officials in the Dominican Republic. He was 81. Ventura died after suffering a heart attack in the city of Santiago, his son Jandy said.

Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for pop singer Shakira

A Spanish judge has seen "sufficient evidence" for Colombian singer Shakira to face trial for tax fraud, a court document released on Thursday said. Judge Marco Jesus Juberias has wrapped up a pre-trial investigation of allegations by prosecutors that the singer failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($17.2 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014. It is a preliminary step before a trial is set.

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after 'heart-related incident'

U.S. screen actor Bob Odenkirk remained hospitalized in New Mexico on Wednesday with an unspecified heart ailment after falling ill on the set of his television show "Better Call Saul," according to publicists and his former "Breaking Bad" co-star, Bryan Cranston. Odenkirk, 58, collapsed during production of his darkly humorous AMC crime drama, which was shooting its sixth and final 13-episode season, and was taken to a nearby hospital, two sources close to the actor confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday night, on condition of anonymity.

British girl band Little Mix gets wax figures at London's Madame Tussauds

British girl band Little Mix joined the starry line-up at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday, with the wax museum unveiling the chart-topping group's replicas to mark their 10-year anniversary. Ex-member Jesy Nelson, who quit the band in December, joins singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall in having their wax likenesses created based on the band's 2019 "Bounce Back" music video.

Britain's ITV says 'no current plans' for another 'X Factor' series

British broadcaster ITV said it has "no current plans" for another series of music talent show "The X Factor" . The singing competition, created by British music mogul and television personality Simon Cowell, debuted on UK screens in 2004 and kick-started the careers of chart toppers such as Leona Lewis, One Direction and Little Mix.

