Entertainment News Roundup: New York judge finds Cuba Gooding Jr liable in rape accuser's civil lawsuit; Disney rejects Scarlett Johansson's complaint over 'Black Widow' streaming release and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New York judge finds Cuba Gooding Jr liable in rape accuser's civil lawsuit

Advertisement

A U.S. judge on Thursday found Cuba Gooding Jr liable in a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused the Oscar-winning actor of raping her twice in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, after Gooding failed to respond to the accusations in court. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan granted a default judgment on Gooding's liability to the plaintiff, known as Jane Doe, without addressing the merits of her accusations.

Disney rejects Scarlett Johansson's complaint over 'Black Widow' streaming release

Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. Disney said there was "no merit" to the lawsuit, saying it had complied with her contract. It added in a statement that the release of the movie on its streaming platform had "significantly enhanced her (Johansson's) ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date."

Analysis-Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Broadcasters will not be taking home any gold medals for how many people have watched the Tokyo Olympic Games so far. In several major markets around the world, the TV audience has fallen since 2016, as viewing becomes more fragmented and athletes compete in Japan when audiences are mostly asleep in the United States and Europe.

Motor racing-Netflix to stream Schumacher documentary from Sept. 15

Netflix will air a documentary series on Formula One great Michael Schumacher from Sept. 15, the online streaming platform said on Friday. Approved by his family, "Schumacher" features interviews with his wife and children, including F1 racer son Mick, and other past and present drivers, Netflix said.

Harvey Weinstein loses bid to dismiss three LA sex crime charges

A Los Angeles judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to throw out two sexual assault charges against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, while prosecutors refiled a third charge that had also been challenged. Weinstein, 69, who was convicted of rape at a trial last year in New York, is facing a total of 11 new charges involving five women in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles area between 2004-2013.

Elton John condemns rapper DaBaby for comments 'fuelling' HIV stigma

Singer Elton John has condemned American rapper DaBaby for comments he made at a concert about people living with HIV, saying such statements fuel "stigma and discrimination". DaBaby has drawn widespread criticism for telling the audience at a weekend gig in Miami to "put your cell phone light up" except for those who were HIV-positive, "(had) any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks," or gay men who performed sex acts in car parks.

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the lead role in sci-fi series "Doctor Who", will be leaving the television show next year, Britain's BBC said on Thursday. The British actress has portrayed The Doctor - a shape-shifting alien Time Lord played by men since the show first appeared on British television screens in 1963 - since 2017.

Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for pop singer Shakira

A Spanish judge has seen "sufficient evidence" for Colombian singer Shakira to face trial for tax fraud, a court document released on Thursday said. Judge Marco Jesus Juberias has wrapped up a pre-trial investigation of allegations by prosecutors that the singer failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($17.2 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014. It is a preliminary step before a trial is set.

A minute with: Stand-up Daniel Sloss on pandemic stage fright

Daniel Sloss began performing comedy when he was 16. Now 30, he has taken his jokes about relationships and what he terms "toxic masculinity" across the globe and stands out among British stand-ups for having made it in America. Trade publication Pollstar in a survey of live tours found him to be the world's top-selling comic so far in 2021, with ticket sales exceeding 40,000.

South Africa's Ster-Kinekor bets on drive-in cinema under the stars

Under the stars of the South African night, the movie-goers who used to throng a cinema among the shops of Johannesburg's Sandton City mall, have since the pandemic watched the latest releases from a big screen in a rooftop carpark. Drive-in movies are enjoying a revival in many parts of the world, but for South Africa the stakes are higher because of a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout that makes a return to normality especially hard and leaves more businesses facing the risk of closure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)