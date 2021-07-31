Love, Victor Season 3: Showrunner says Vector to make an ‘interesting, relatable’ choice

"Love, Victor" has been renewed for a Season 3, and the show is returning at Hulu, reported Variety. The second season, which was released on June 11, 2021 ended with massive cliffhangers. The release date for Love, Victor Season 3 is yet to be announced.

The series is inspired by the 2018 film "Love, Simon" written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the same duo that created television series, "Love, Victor." The first season of the series focuses on a new student Victor (Michael Cimino) at Creekwood High School, who has just shifted with his family from rural Texas to Atlanta. The series follows his journey of self-discovery: facing challenges at home and struggling with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon when it seems too difficult for him to navigate through high school.

Love, Victor Season 2 deals with the aftermath of him coming out of his parents and follows Victor as he navigates through this new world with his friends, while also dealing with his relationship with Benji, which is tested multiple times, due in part to Victor's family and a new possible love interest.

The second season left the viewers with a major cliffhanger. Despite several complicated problems, will Victor stay with his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or will he start a new relationship with Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)? At the end of season 2, Victor did make a choice between his two boyfriends. In fact, he ran to the guy with whom he wants to be in a relationship. However, the audience was left in the dark about whose house Victor actually visited. Evidently, "Love, Victor" Season 3 is going to resolve the cliffhanger. No wonder fans are speculating who could be Victor's choice.

Meanwhile, show-runner Elizabeth Berger said to Entertainment Weekly, "It's a really interesting, relatable choice where you're at a crossroads in your relationship, and you have all of this beautiful history with one person but things have gotten really hard."

She continued, "and on the other hand there's someone new and exciting and it's all potential at that point and the promise of this beautiful future, and how do you know what to do? How do you make that decision other than close your eyes and just follow your gut? He has both of those options rattling around inside, and then he has a moment of clarity and just follows that right up until that door."

The cast for the series includes Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz.

