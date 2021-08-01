Left Menu

Sylvester Stallone teases next installment of 'Expendables' franchise

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone recently teased the upcoming sequel of 'The Expendables' franchise by sharing a photo of a golden skull ring with purple stone eyes on social media, assumed to be his character's new lucky ring.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:05 IST
Sylvester Stallone teases next installment of 'Expendables' franchise
Sylvester Stallone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone recently teased the upcoming sequel of 'The Expendables' franchise by sharing a photo of a golden skull ring with purple stone eyes on social media, assumed to be his character's new lucky ring. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Stallone wrote, "Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It's a little heavy, but it'll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips."

Stallone released the first 'Expendables' back in 2010 which grossed a total of USD 274.5 million at the box office. The following installments grossed a cumulative of USD 530 million at the box office as well, hence it should come as no surprise that a fourth one is in the works. The fourth chapter is not confirmed to have a script or director as of yet, though one can assume Stallone will be reprising his role with his bling.

As per Deadline, for casting, the finalized actors so far consist of Stallone, Randy Couture and Jason Statham. Several others have been rumored to star in the upcoming action flick such as Dave Bautista, Robert Downey Jr. and Liam Neeson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021