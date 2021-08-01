Karisma Kapoor celebrates Sisters Day, shares throwback picture with Kareena

It's always a treat to watch the pictures of the famous Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, and now on the occasion of Sisters Day, Karisma gave her fans a surprise. On Sunday, Karisma took a stroll down memory lane and shared a photograph on Instagram, wherein we can see Kareena giving company to Karisma while she is getting her hair done by a stylist.

"Always at it together. Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest. Happy sister's day. Happy friendship day," she captioned the post. The throwback image of the siblings has garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

Advertisement

"Hahaha so cute," a user commented. "Sister goals," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena and Karisma recently shot for a special project together with filmmaker Punit Malhotra. "Always special shooting with Bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on Instagram a few days ago.

According to a few reports, they will be seen sharing screen space with each other in a commerical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)