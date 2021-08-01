Left Menu

Mrunal Thakur to make her Telugu debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan

May you keep rising and shining, the director wrote.The film, with music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, was announced on Salmaans 35th birthday on July 28.Malayalam star Salmaan, who plays Lieutenant Ram in the upcoming Telugu movie, made his Hindi film debut with 2018 drama Karwaan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:28 IST
Mrunal Thakur to make her Telugu debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mrunal Thakur on Sunday announced she is set to make her debut in Telugu cinema opposite South superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

The actor, who turned 29 on Sunday, took to Instagram to share the first look of her character Sita from the untitled film.

''Here’s a gift from me to you on my special day! Thank you @swapnacinema for this! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely @dqsalmaan,'' Thakur wrote.

The actor, who has featured in Hindi films like ''Super 30'' and ''Batla House'', was recently seen in Farhan Akhtar-headlined sports-drama ''Toofaan''. She has also starred in Marathi movies ''Vitti Dandu'' and ''Surajya''.

Raghavapudi, known for ''LIE'' and ''Padi Padi Leche Manasu'', shared the character's teaser video.

''Happy birthday, Sita! May you keep rising and shining,'' the director wrote.

The film, with music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, was announced on Salmaan's 35th birthday on July 28.

Malayalam star Salmaan, who plays Lieutenant Ram in the upcoming Telugu movie, made his Hindi film debut with 2018 drama ''Karwaan''. He was later seen opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the 2019 comedy ''The Zoya Factor''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021