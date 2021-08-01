Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi's perfect biceps for 'Tiger 3' leaves fans stunned

It seems actor Emraan Hashmi is preparing hard for his role in 'Tiger 3'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:37 IST
Emraan Hashmi's perfect biceps for 'Tiger 3' leaves fans stunned
Emraan Hashmi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It seems actor Emraan Hashmi is preparing hard for his role in 'Tiger 3'. On Sunday, the 'Jannat' star took to Instagram to share a picture, wherein he can be seen sweating it out in the gym.

"Just another arms day," he captioned the post. Emraan's physical transformation has left netizens in awe of his fitness.

"This is amazing. Can't wait to see you in 'Tiger 3', " a user commented. "Killer looks," another one wrote.

A few days ago, he had even shared a picture of himself where he flaunted his chiselled abs, hinting he has been going through a lot of fitness routines to achieve a look for the antagonist in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'. For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021