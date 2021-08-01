Left Menu

Jessica Alba talks about her relationship with husband Cash Warren

Hollywood star Jessica Alba recently opened up about her relationship with her husband Cash Warren during an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 14:42 IST
Jessica Alba talks about her relationship with husband Cash Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jessica Alba recently opened up about her relationship with her husband Cash Warren during an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger. According to Fox News, talking to Katherine on her Instagram show, 'Before, During and After Baby', the 40-year-old actor said, "It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years. But then after that, you become roommates."

She further added, "You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?" Jessica also opened up about how easy it is to take your partner for granted. The 'Good Luck Chuck' actor shared, "We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'you're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right?"

She continued, "You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings. So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on." Jessica and her film producer husband have been married since 2008. Together, the couple shares three children Honor, Haven and Hayes.

As per Fox News, in the end, she told Katherine that becoming a mother forced her to become comfortable with being vulnerable. "I feel like I didn't really understand the nooks and crannies of the complexity of feelings and relationship dynamics," she said, adding, "There wasn't a lot of space held for vulnerability." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021