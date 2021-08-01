Left Menu

Mrunal Thakur to play Sita in Dulquer Salmaan's new film

Actor Mrunal Thakur has bagged a role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:27 IST
Mrunal Thakur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mrunal Thakur has bagged a role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming film. On the occasion of Mrunal's 29th birthday on Sunday, the makers revealed that the former will play the role of Sita. Apart from unveiling the details of Mrunal's character, the film's team also shared the first-look poster of the actor.

In the poster, Mrunal can be seen staring into the eyes of Dulquer. Mrunal, too, shared the news about her new film with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Here's a gift from me to you on my special day! Thank you @swapnacinema for this! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely @dqsalmaan." Mrunal, who recently wowed the audience with her performance in 'Toofaan', is also waiting for the release of 'Jersey', which stars Shahid Kapoor as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

