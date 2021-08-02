Left Menu

Voice artist of 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' passes away

Veteran voice actor Thea White is no more.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 08:33 IST
Voice artist of 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' passes away
Late Thea White (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran voice actor Thea White is no more. According to Variety, Thea, best known for voicing Muriel Bagge on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' cartoon show, passed away on July 30. She was 81.

The news of Thea's demise was shared by her brother John Zitzner on his Facebook page, saying that the actor had died two days after undergoing a second surgery related to liver cancer. Speaking more about Thea, she rose to fame after giving her voice to Muriel Bagge, the elderly woman who adopts Courage into the family despite the grumpy attitude of her husband, Eustace.

Late Thea had voiced Muriel in all episodes of the series, which ran for four seasons from 1999 to 2002. Thea also voiced the popular character in several spin-offs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021