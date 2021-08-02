Left Menu

Ariana Grande teams up with video game 'Fortnite' for virtual 'Rift Tour'

Ariana the Rift Tour will be available on the online game for five time slots from Friday to Sunday.From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide.

  • Country:
  • United States

Music star Ariana Grande has collaborated with popular online video game ''Fortnite'' to headline an in-game music event 'Rift Tour'. ''Ariana & the Rift Tour'' will be available on the online game for five time slots from Friday to Sunday.

“From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Dive into the Rift Tour,'' the announcement on the web page for the event read.

The Rift Tour will feature experiences that pair Grande's music with elements from ''Fortnite'', the online game which was launched by US based Epic Games in 2017. ''Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor. I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities,'' the singer said in a statement to Billboard. Prior to Grande, DJ Marshmello and rapper Travis Scott have teamed up with ''Fortnite'' for a virtual tour.

