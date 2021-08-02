Left Menu

Matt Damon stops using the 'F-slur'

Actor Matt Damon has stopped using the 'F-slur' after one of his daughters asked him to be careful while speaking.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 09:57 IST
Matt Damon stops using the 'F-slur'
Matt Damon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Matt Damon has stopped using the 'F-slur' after one of his daughters asked him to be careful while speaking. According to Variety, in an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times today, the 50-year-old admitted that he only recently stopped using the offensive term for gay people after a recent joke from the actor prompted his daughter to write "a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous."

"I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood," Matt told. Matt also opened up on a previous comment he had made regarding the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

"As the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night," Matt had said back then. His statement had created a huge controversy.

Reacting to that backlash, Matt said: "I understand. It's a fair point. Anybody should be offended by that behavior." For the unversed, Matt is best known for his movies 'Ford vs Ferrari' , 'The Departed' and 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021