Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to release in 3D as well

Apart from the 2D format, actor Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' will also be released in 3D in theatres on August 19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:57 IST
Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to release in 3D as well
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apart from the 2D format, actor Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' will also be released in 3D in theatres on August 19. Akshay announced the latest development on Monday on his social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of him wearing 3D glasses. "Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August. BellBottom also arriving in 3D," he captioned the post.

Fans became excited to know about the 3D release of the film. "Woaah...this is amazing," a user commented. "Can't wait to experience the magic in 3D," another fan wrote.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Also, 'Bell Bottom', which is being touted as a spy thriller, is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021