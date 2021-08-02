Left Menu

Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to release in 3D

It will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:47 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday announced that his upcoming film ''Bellbottom'' will release theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

The Ranjit M Tewari-directed espionage thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi.

Kumar took to Twitter and shared an announcement video with his fans.

''Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August (Experience the thrill with full feel on 19th August). #BellBottom also arriving in 3D,'' the 53-year-old actor wrote.

''Bellbottom'' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

The film, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

''Bellbottom'' was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. It will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

