Vicky Kaushal gives a glimpse of his intense workout routine

Struggling to motivate yourself to workout? Don't worry. Actor Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram post will definitely inspire you to burn some calories. On Monday, Vicky took to the photo-sharing application and posted a picture of him lifting weights. His facial expressions while working out clearly indicates that he is giving it his all to achieve a perfect body.

"Wip (Work in progress)," he captioned the post. Vicky's picture left netizens stunned.

"Beast. Beast. Beast," a user commented. "Oh my god...real transformation in making," another user wrote. Reportedly, Vicky is undergoing intense fitness training for his role in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Vicky will also be seen in 'Sardar Uddham Singh', 'Takht', and 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)

