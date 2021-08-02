Left Menu

Abhay Deol, Karan Deol team up for a film

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:51 IST
Actor Karan Deol on Monday said he is set to collaborate with his uncle, ''Dev.D'' star Abhay Deol on a film.

The 30-year-old actor, son of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, made his big screen debut with his father's directorial ''Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'' in 2019.

Karan Deol posted a selfie with Abhay Deol -- who he calls Dimpy Chacha (uncle) -- from the shoot on Instagram.

''Dimpy chacha @abhaydeol thank you for always having my back! He's always been an inspiration for me and working with him is something I'll always cherish,'' he wrote.

''I'm excited for everyone to see what we've been shooting for,'' added Karan Deol in his post.

Abhay Deol, 45, was last seen on the Disney+ Hotstar series ''1962: The War in the Hills''.

