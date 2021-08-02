Left Menu

Rohit Saraf opens up about shooting for 'Star Host'

Actor Rohit Saraf, who was recently seen in 'Star Host' from Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq', opened up about his shooting experience and the hurdles he and the crew had to face.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:23 IST
Rohit Saraf (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rohit Saraf, who was recently seen in 'Star Host' from Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq', opened up about his shooting experience and the hurdles he and the crew had to face. Rohit opened up about the risks of shooting in Mahabaleshwar's breathtaking locations which beautifully compliment the love-is-in-the-air mood of the budding romance in the recent release, but come with their difficulties.

"The entire crew hiked up the cliff for almost 45 minutes with all the equipment, aiming to shoot the scene before sundown. And to ensure their safety and avoid any mishaps, the team including the DoP (director of photography) had to literally harness themselves to shoot the scene," said the 'Ludo' actor, speaking about his shooting experience. Despite the challenges, Rohit called the experience fulfilling. He said, "I shall always remember this day and remember feeling so fulfilled, so grateful for what I get to do and for the people I get to work with."

Fans have loved Rohit's performance in 'Star Host' where he plays the role of a teen who rents out his parent's holiday home to an unexpected solo traveller, essayed by his co-actor Simran Jehani. The series also stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur.

While 'Feels Like Ishq' is gathering love and success, the 'Mismatched' star has also announced the upcoming sequel: 'Mismatched 2'. (ANI)

