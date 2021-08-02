Rasika Dugal receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

''Mirzapur'' star Rasika Dugal on Monday received her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and urged all those eligible to get inoculated.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news.

''#FullyVaccinated. Also, my new-age multitasking version of The Scream. As for the specs-mask conundrum... a thesis is underway.

''Please register if you're still not vaccinated. It hurts less than it appears,'' she wrote alongside a photo of her at the vaccination centre here.

Dugal also thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai civic body, for making the process ''so smooth and quick''.

The actor, who got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 6, was last seen in the second season of the Hotstar Specials series ''Out of Love''.

