Entertainment News Roundup: Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation; Blackstone and Hudson Pacific plan $1 billion film studios in UK
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Police in China detain Canadian pop star Kris Wu over rape allegation
Police in China said they have detained a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu on suspicion of committing rape, with state media identifying him as Chinese-born pop singer Kris Wu. Wu was being investigated over accusations made online of "tricking young girls into having sex with him," according to a statement by police in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital Beijing late on Saturday.
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific plan $1 billion film studios in UK
U.S. firms Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties said they planned to create a major film, TV and digital production complex in Broxbourne, north of London, in the first overseas expansion of their Sunset Studios platform. Funds managed by the two companies had acquired a 91-acre site, 17 miles from central London, for 120 million pounds, they said on Sunday, adding that the total investment would be more than 700 million pounds ($975 million).
