Twinkle Khanna shares throwback photo from school days

Author Twinkle Khanna, on Monday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from her school days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:29 IST
Twinkle Khanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Author Twinkle Khanna, on Monday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from her school days. In the image, Twinkle can be seen standing behind her teacher.

Alongside the photograph, she also joked about the funny haircut she used to sport during school time. "I definitely don't miss those funny haircuts but I do recall my years at New Era with a deep wistfulness. I would say that those were clearly as the cliche goes, the best days of my life. The pandemic though, will perhaps deprive 10 million Indian girls of the best days of their lives with the risk of them never returning to school. Join @savethechildren_india in their efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls," Twinkle captioned the post.

Interestingly, a section of social media users stated that Twinkle looks like her son Aarav in the particular image. "hahahah that's Aarav in the uniform," a netizen commented.

"Your hairstyle is so funny. Also, it seems Aarvav is standing there in the image," another one wrote. Twinkle often shares her childhood images with her followers.

A few days ago, she had treated her fans with a cute old picture of her and her sister Rinke sitting next to their late aunt Simple Kapadia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

