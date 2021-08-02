Left Menu

Badshah hints at collaboration with 'Bachpan ka pyar' internet sensation

Rapper Badshah has said he might collaborate with a boy who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' went viral.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rapper Badshah has said he might collaborate with a boy who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' went viral. Taking to Instagram, Badshah, on Monday, posted a picture of him standing next to the young singer who hails from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Badshah through his caption hinted at his upcoming collaboration with the 10-year-old Sehdev Dirdo. "Bachpan ka pyar. Coming soon," Badshah wrote, leaving fans curious.

Badshah has won several hearts with his post. "I love the internet," Yashraj Mukhate commented.

"Wow...thank you paaji for this. You have a big heart," a fan wrote. The original 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' song was released in 2018 and has over 2.6 million views on YouTube. However, the song became more popular after Sehdev sung it recently.

