Animation series 'The Legend of Hanuman' returns to Disney+ Hotstar with season two

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:50 IST
The second season of mythological animation series ''The Legend of Hanuman'' is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 6.

Actor Sharad Kelkar will return as the narrator of the series.

The Hotstar Specials is produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi P Singhal.

The 13-episode show will be available in seven languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada.

Devarajan, co-creator of the series and co-founder, Graphic India, said the show's first season was a ''milestone'' for Indian animation.

''With the latest season, we take the story to greater heights with another chapter in Mahabali Hanuman's life and his first encounter with the demon King, Ravan which is brought alive through captivating visuals and comprehensible language.

''As he learns to wield his newfound power, it is a story of inner growth and heroism that we hope is relatable and inspiring to everyone,'' Devarajan said in a statement.

The series is directed by Kang and Navin John, with Devarajan, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande and Arshad Syed credited as lead writers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

