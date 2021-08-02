Left Menu

Kunal Kapoor happy to produce a film on Indian Winter Olympian

Actor Kunal Kapoor has turned producer with an upcoming biopic on Indian Winter Olympian, Shiva Keshavan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:04 IST
Kunal Kapoor happy to produce a film on Indian Winter Olympian
Kunal Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kunal Kapoor has turned producer with an upcoming biopic on Indian Winter Olympian, Shiva Keshavan. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared the news about his new venture with his followers.

"Very happy to journey as a producer with the story of sixth time winter Olympian, the amazing Shiva Keshavan. A story that I have lived with and been inspired by for many years. A story that is not only about resilience and the path less taken, but also spirit of India. Our ability to reach for the impossible with limited resources," he wrote. Social media users, including members from film industry, have wished Kunal luck on his first film as a producer.

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram Story and shared that it's one of the most inspiring stories he has ever read. Actor Amit Sadh wrote: "Congratulations Kunnu. May the force be with you."

Meanwhile, Kunal is waiting for the release for his acting project, 'The Empire'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021