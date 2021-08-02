Digital Arts Festival aimed at taking thoughts of Ambedkar to youth: Sisodia

The purpose of organising the 'Digital Art Festival' was to spread the ideas of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to not only among the younger generations but also the masses in general with the help of new art forms, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

The festival was held on the occasion of his 130th birth anniversary and was hosted by the Delhi Hindi Academy, which on Monday announced the names of the winners, officials said.

''The facts of Babasaheb's life like his date of birth, where he was born should not be limited to our education, but in the true sense, we should imbibe Babasaheb's struggle and his teachings. Babasaheb not only fought for freedom, but also fought to ensure that each individual has rights after Independence,'' Sisodia said.

The objective of this digital arts festival was to spread the ideas of Ambedkar, not only among the younger generation but also among the people in general, with the help of new art forms, he said.

''It is the mission of the Delhi government that people should understand the thoughts of Babasaheb and adopt the same in their lives,'' the deputy chief minister, who also holds the Art and Culture portfolio, said.

Today, it is necessary that the young generation should know and follow the thoughts of Ambedkar and build a country where all people stand together and become partners in the progress of the nation, he added.

Entries were invited across different genres on the theme 'Everyone is equal under the blue sky'. Three online competitions were announced on April 14.

The festival gave artists an opportunity to express their thoughts through popular mediums of art. Artists from different age groups sent very interesting and artistic songs, pictures, poems and videos. Each artist in their own way expressed Babasaheb and his message through art, the officials said.

These entries were selected on the basis of modern technology and popularity among the youth. The first category was reels (videos shorter than 30 seconds), which are popular nowadays on social media sites like Instagram.

The second category was of songs or poems, which also included rap songs, the officials added.

The third category was that of painting. The prize money was Rs 75,000 for the first place, Rs 50,000 for second and Rs 25,000 for third place winners in all the three categories.

Jyotsna Vidya, who secured the first position in the song category said, “Babasaheb is the inspiration for my art. He explained the importance of education for our upliftment.” Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, Secretary of Art, Language and Culture department Swati Sharma, Adviser, Art and Culture department, Abhinandita Mathur, and Secretary of Delhi Hindi Academy Jeetram Bhatt were also present on the occasion.

