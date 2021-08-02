Two duped of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of doubling money with chemical in Nagpur

Two persons were duped of Rs 4 lakh by fraudsters on pretext of doubling their money using a chemical in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police officials said on Monday.

According to the police, an offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by the Pardi police in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

One of the fraudsters, identified only as Khairul, came to the house of victim Liladhar Manohar Shahu (39) last week. He told Shahu he knows some magicians who double money by using a chemical, the police said.

On Shahu's request, Khairul came with three persons to his house. Shahu was asked to bring hot water in a bucket, they said.

The accused poured a liquid in the bucket and dipped four currency notes in the water. After some time, the accused opened the bucket, which now contained eight currency notes, the police said.

Shahu believed the trick and also informed his friend Prafulla Dayare about it.

The two decided to double their money with the magic. Shahu called the accused again at his place on Saturday and gave them Rs 4 lakh, including Rs one lakh of his friend Dayare, the police said.

However, this time they tricked the duo and disappeared with their money, the police added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)