New Zealand PM Ardern tests negative for COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's COVID-19 test result is negative, a government spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. Ardern had stepped back from her duties on Tuesday after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:46 IST
Ardern had stepped back from her duties on Tuesday after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter. She had taken a COVID-19 test earlier in the day as a precautionary measure. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson stood in for Ardern and took on all her responsibilities for the day.

New Zealand is largely free of coronavirus and has had no cases in the community since February.

