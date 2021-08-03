Left Menu

'Lord of the Rings' series to be out on September 2 next year

The release date of 'Lord of the Rings' is out. The most awaited TV fantasy series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:34 IST
'Lord of the Rings' series to be out on September 2 next year
Poster of 'Lord of the Rings' [Image source: Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The release date of 'Lord of the Rings' is out. The most awaited TV fantasy series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022. As per Variety, filming of the upcoming series was completed on August 2 in New Zealand.

Unveiling the release date, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said: "The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original 'The Lord of the Rings' series on Prime Video. I can't express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life." The upcoming project is the mega-budget adaptation of the 'Lord of the Rings' film series which is based on the works of J. R. R. Tolkien.

Speaking of the cast, it includes the names of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021