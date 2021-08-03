Left Menu

Neha Dhupia's daughter accompanies her for a shoot

Actor Neha Dhupia was extremely happy that her daughter Mehr gave her company on a shoot on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 10:50 IST
Neha Dhupia's daughter accompanies her for a shoot
Neha Dhupia with her daughter Mehr (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Neha Dhupia was extremely happy that her daughter Mehr gave her company on a shoot on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Neha posted a string of images and videos, in which we can see the little one standing next to Neha while the latter is busy getting her make-up done.

"My most favourite person in the whole wide world visited our set and was pro at it all from make- up to posing to adding to the madness ! I love you my baby girl.. always by my side," she captioned the post. In one of the clips, Mehr can be seen applying eyeshadow on Neha's eyelids.

Neha is currently expecting her second child with actor Angad Bedi. Last month, the couple announced that they are all set to become parents for the second time. Neha and Angad married each other in May 2018, and they welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the short film 'Devi', alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. Speaking of Angad, he recently featured opposite Mouni Roy in the music video of 'Baithe baithe' song. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021