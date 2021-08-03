Colin and Casey Jost to pen new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie for Paramount

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:32 IST
''Saturday Night Live'' scribe Colin Jost and his brother Casey will co-write a new ''Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'' movie for Paramount Pictures.

According to Variety, the project is in early stages of development and its plot details have been kept under wraps.

The movie, which comes from Paramount and Nickelodeon, will be produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick and Galen Walker.

The Ninja Turtles, about four brother turtles who mutate into humanoid heroes known for their mastery in Ninjutsu, began as an indie comic first published in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

It spawned an animated series, which became popular in 1980s, as well as multiple film series, including two movies produced by Bay.

The new project is separate from the CG-animated film that Nickelodeon is developing with actor-producer Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures.

That film will be directed by Jeff Rowe from a screenplay by Brendan O’Brien.

Colin Jost has been known as one of the key writers on ''Saturday Night Live'' since joining the show in 2005. He is also co-writing ''Worst Man'' for Universal, which he will also star in along with Pete Davidson.

Casey Jost is popular for producing prank show ''Impractical Jokers''. He also featured in the show's film adaptation, ''Impractical Jokers: The Movie'' in 2020. He has previously written for ''Late Night With Jimmy Fallon'', ''Characters Welcome'' and ''The Special Without Brett Davis''.

