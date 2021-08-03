Mandira Bedi all set to take life on!

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi is trying her best to move on in life after the untimely demise of her husband and director Raj Kaushal a month ago. On Tuesday, Mandira took to her Twitter account and uploaded a motivational tweet, saying she is all set to 'take life on'.

"Onwards and upwards. Time to take life on," she tweeted. After reading Mandira's latest tweet, several social media users praised her strength.

"You are strong enough. New age girl," a netizen commented. "Welcome back #mandirabedi you have your own true real strength Raising hands #GodBless," another user wrote.

A day ago, Mandira even shared with her Instagram followers that she has resumed work. Mandira's world came tumbling down after she lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo'. He was only 49 when he breathed his last. (ANI)

