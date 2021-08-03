Left Menu

Veteran actor Jeetendra to play a cameo in 'Apharan 2'

Veteran actor Jeetendra is all set to play a cameo in the second season of the web series 'Apharan

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 13:05 IST
Veteran actor Jeetendra to play a cameo in 'Apharan 2'
Actor Jeetendra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Jeetendra is all set to play a cameo in the second season of the web series 'Apharan: Sabka Katega'. Taking to Instagram, producer Ekta Kapoor, who is Jeetendra's daughter, shared a new look of the 'Tohfa' star from the upcoming season of the crime project.

In the image, Jeetendra can be seen donning a white T-shirt paired with a cream-coloured jacket. "@tansworld ne kiya inka 'Apharan'. Coming soon," Ekta captioned the post.

Social media users became super excited after seeing Jeetendra's cool picture. Many even expressed their happiness to see the veteran star in acting mode once again. "Wow! Would be amazing to see him on screen again," actor Siddhanth Kapoor commented.

"Good luck sir. Can't wait to see him in 'Apharan'," a fan wrote. Last year, Jeetendra had surprised the audience with his special appearance in the show 'Baarish'. Now, it remains to be seen what will he offer with his special cameo in 'Apharan 2'.

For the unversed, 'Apharan', which was released in 2018, featured actors Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Nidhi Singh and Varun Badola in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021