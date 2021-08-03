Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor comes up with new show 'Bak Bak with Baba'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor knows how to entertain his audience. Apart from films, he often wows his fans with his quirky social media posts.

Updated: 03-08-2021 13:11 IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor knows how to entertain his audience. Apart from films, he often wows his fans with his quirky social media posts. And now he is all set to increase the level of entertainment with his new digital show, titled 'Bak Bak with Baba'.

In the show, Arjun will be seen engaging in candid conversations with his industry friends and family members. Speaking more about it, Arjun said, "We live in a digital era where one has the liberty to create some cool, conversation starting campaigns. I have always liked to be on the forefront to create something new for my audience and fans on the internet. My recent digital IP will give everyone a sneak peek into things that might not have been known about their favourite stars."

Arjun also spoke about why his IP is called 'Bak Bak with Baba'. "It is a fun, endearing, informal chat session with my family, friends, and colleagues about their likes and passions. Everyone in the industry knows that I'm a chatterbox. I can talk about anything under the sun. So, this digital IP is going to be called Bak Bak with Baba," he added.

Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor is the first guest on the show. "This is because we happened to shoot for a fashion magazine together and out of the blue, I came up with this idea. She was sporting enough to field some questions thrown at her by me and she didn't hold back either," he said.

On the film front, Arjun will be seen in 'Bhoot Police', which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

