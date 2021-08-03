'Cobra Kai' star Xolo Mariduena being eyed to headline DC's 'Blue Beetle'

Xolo Mariduena, best known for his role of Miguel Diaz in the Netflix series ''Cobra Kai'', is in talks for the lead role in ''Blue Beetle'' for HBO Max and Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mariduena will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto in ''Blue Beetle'', the first DC film to focus on a Latino superhero.

Soto is known for previously helming the 2020 Sundance coming-of-age drama ''Charm City Kings'' and ''La Granja'', the 2015 Puerto Rican drama.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who penned ''Miss Bala'' and the upcoming ''Scarface'' reboot, wrote the script for ''Blue Beetle''.

The film will narrate the story of Blue Beetle as a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes. His powers come from a mysterious scarab that binds to Reyes' spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armour that can also equip him with bespoke weapons and wings.

Reyes first debuted in the comics in 2006 from creators Keith Giffen, John Rogers and Cully Hamner.

John Rickard is producing for HBO Max. Zev Foreman is executive-producing.

The makers are hoping to start production in early 2022.

