Applause Entertainment, BBC Studios team up for Indian adaptation of British series ‘Guilt’

Award-winning BBC Studios series ''Guilt'' is getting an Indian remake with actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub set to star in the lead, the makers announced Tuesday.

The Indian version of the mystery drama, which is yet to be titled, will be developed by Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment.

Featuring actors Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sivesi, the original series is set in Edinburgh and narrates the tale of two estranged brothers thrown together by tragedy and united by guilt, with riveting plot twists and a strong vein of black humour. It is created and produced by Happy Tramp North and Expectation for BBC Scotland and BBC Two.

According to a press release issued on behalf of Applause Entertainment, the Indian adaptation will be directed by Shaad Ali, known for films like ''Saathiya'' and ''Bunty Aur Babli''.

The upcoming take will revolve around the lives of brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet.

''While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum cafe. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around, the official synopsis of the Indian version read.

Director Ali said he is excited to partner with Applause Entertainment again after collaborating with them on the Indian version of “Call My Agent”.

“‘Guilt’ is a series that promises a perfect mix of a well-crafted story and stupendous actors. “The concept is highly engaging, and we have strongly endeavoured with Applause to bring home yet another global format which oscillates between the nuances of brotherhood, suspicion and consequences of choice. I am sure the show will manage to strike a chord with the audience,” Ali said.

Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios have in the past partnered on popular dramas such as “Criminal Justice”, “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness” with Ajay Devgn, an adaptation of Neil Cross’ “Luther”.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said “Guilt” is another addition to their partnership with BBC Studios.

“Backed by our common intent to deliver the most clutter-breaking and sought-after stories to the Indian audiences, we have successfully experimented with global formats, interpreting them to suit the Indian cultural context.

“As an account of altering moralities in the face of adversity, ‘Guilt’ cements itself as yet another splendid thriller that is sure to find resonance amongst viewers,” Nair said in a statement here.

Sameer Gogate, General Manager, BBC Studios India said the aim of their partnership with Applause Entertainment has been to deliver great content driven stories to the Indian audiences.

“We are looking forward to another exciting journey of mounting a show that brings in the essence of realism in fiction, coupled with a stellar star cast and director who will light up the screens with their performances,” Gogate said.

The six-part series boasts an ensemble cast including Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse and Satish Kaushik.

