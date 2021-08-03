Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman recently revealed that he underwent a skin biopsy over a possible cancer scare. Wearing a bandage on his nose, Jackman stressed the importance of sunscreen along with his video message about his situation.

"[The doctors] saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy and they're getting it checked," Jackman said in the video, adding that if he is photographed wearing the nose bandage, not to worry. He wrote along with the short video, "A couple of notes: please get skin checks often, please don't think it can't happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen."

The actor has been treated in 2017 for basal cell carcinoma, the least dangerous of skin cancers, reported The Hollywood Reporter. In 2015, the X-Men star told ABC News he spent most of his youth outside with his siblings, under the scorching Australian sun. "I don't think my dad or mom ever bought it or made us put [sunscreen] on," Jackman told ABC News then.

Jackman is currently preparing for his highly-anticipated Broadway revival of 'The Music Man', which is opening later this year. Basal-cell carcinoma is the single most common form of cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Almost 3 million cases are diagnosed in the US each year. It rarely spreads beyond the lesion site but can be disfiguring if allowed to grow. (ANI)

