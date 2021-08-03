Novel highlights mystery of Aghori sadhus

A new book brings out interesting details about one the most mysterious sects of sadhus - the Aghori - who have been living in the most unusual as well as picturesque parts of India for centuries.

Motivational speaker-coach Mayur Kalbag's ''Aghori: An Untold Story'' is a fiction-based tale on Aghori sadhus of India.

Advertisement

He says his book is not just a story but an opportunity for the reader to experience an ''exuberant expedition that incorporates different and diverse activities which are spiritual, intriguing, ethereal and at times, frightening''.

Kalbag says he has written the book, published by Flipping Pages, in an autobiographical form to ''make the reader feel that he or she is part of all the adventures and experiences''.

''Aghori: An Untold Story'' is a collage of varied experiences that protagonist Subraiya or Subbu, as he is fondly addressed as, goes through. Subbu's extremely deep and earnest desire to know more about the Aghori sadhus becomes the basis of his journey of adventures and experiences.

Kalbag has previously authored a novel ''Adventures of Poorna'' and two books of poetry - ''Smile at Stress'' and ''Rising Waterfall''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)