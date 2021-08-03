Left Menu

Novel highlights mystery of Aghori sadhus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:05 IST
Novel highlights mystery of Aghori sadhus
  • Country:
  • India

A new book brings out interesting details about one the most mysterious sects of sadhus - the Aghori - who have been living in the most unusual as well as picturesque parts of India for centuries.

Motivational speaker-coach Mayur Kalbag's ''Aghori: An Untold Story'' is a fiction-based tale on Aghori sadhus of India.

He says his book is not just a story but an opportunity for the reader to experience an ''exuberant expedition that incorporates different and diverse activities which are spiritual, intriguing, ethereal and at times, frightening''.

Kalbag says he has written the book, published by Flipping Pages, in an autobiographical form to ''make the reader feel that he or she is part of all the adventures and experiences''.

''Aghori: An Untold Story'' is a collage of varied experiences that protagonist Subraiya or Subbu, as he is fondly addressed as, goes through. Subbu's extremely deep and earnest desire to know more about the Aghori sadhus becomes the basis of his journey of adventures and experiences.

Kalbag has previously authored a novel ''Adventures of Poorna'' and two books of poetry - ''Smile at Stress'' and ''Rising Waterfall''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021