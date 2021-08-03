Left Menu

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' to release in December

Southern superstar Allu Arjun, on Tuesday, announced that the first part of 'Pushpa' will release this December.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:57 IST
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' to release in December
Poster of 'Pushpa' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Southern superstar Allu Arjun, on Tuesday, announced that the first part of 'Pushpa' will release this December. "Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas," he wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Apart from unveiling the release date of the film, the makers also shared the film's poster on social media, wherein we can see Allu Arjun in an intense look.

Fans are super excited about the film. "Can't wait to watch the film," a user commented.

"Woaah. Allu Arjun's most awaited film," another user wrote. 'Pushpa' was supposed to release in theatres in August. However, the makers postponed the release date due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021