Mu wins gold for US in women's 800 meters

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
Athing Mu has won the 800-meter gold medal for the United States in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish.

Mu was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line and give the Americans a double celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women's 800.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

