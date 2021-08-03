Left Menu

The Weeknd releasing new single 'Take My Breath' on this date

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd has announced his upcoming single titled, 'Take My Breath', which is slated to come out this Friday.

The Weeknd (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-songwriter The Weeknd has announced his upcoming single titled, 'Take My Breath', which is slated to come out this Friday. The singer revealed the news on Tuesday in the form of an NBC promo clip for the Team USA Women's Track and Field team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Weeknd posted the clip, which features athletes Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas, on social media along with the caption, "8.6.21 new single." From the teaser, the song incorporates a pulsing synth-heavy groove and the hook, "Take my breath away," a fitting motto for a promo showcasing lightning-fast sprints.

The Weeknd first teased the song on Monday morning, with a snippet posted to his social media handles titled 'The Dawn Is Coming', accompanied by a trippy visual of a sunset. However, the clip was mainly instrumental, only incorporating the Weeknd's melodic vocalizing until the very end, when 'Take my breath' rings out, reported Variety. In an interview with Variety in May, the Weeknd dropped a hint as to what his next album will be like: "If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming."

The hitmaker further expanded on that concept in a cover story with GQ on Monday, saying it's the album "he's always wanted to make." When asked about what will make this album successful to him, the Weeknd told GQ, "What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one."

He added, "So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me. I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I'm not going to step away from it." Apart from new music, the singer is set to develop a series for HBO alongside 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson. The Weeknd will star in the forthcoming series currently titled 'The Idol'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

