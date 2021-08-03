Left Menu

Mark Wahlberg marks 12 years of marriage to Rhea Durham with a sweet snap

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, recently celebrated a big milestone by sharing a sweet snap of him and his wife, Rhea Durham, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, recently celebrated a big milestone by sharing a sweet snap of him and his wife, Rhea Durham, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary. Wahlberg shared the photo on his Instagram handle and in the caption wrote, "Happy anniversary," alongside a string of 12 red heart emojis followed by a prayer hands symbol.

For the picture, the former 'Funky Bunch' frontman wore a dark blue button-down shirt with simple blue jeans and bright white sneakers. He completed his look with dark sunglasses and a large silver watch. For her part, Durham donned a more form-fitting pair of jeans and a black top with a low-cut lace chest with matching heels. Her hair was pulled up into a bun, while her hubby wore his buzzed.

The model and actor, who tied the knot in 2009, wrapped an arm around one another in the outdoor shot. As per Fox News, the two began dating in 2001. They welcomed their four children - Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace before marrying one another. (ANI)

